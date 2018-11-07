Young People’s Concerts: Out of this World!

Explore the orchestral beyond in this program geared toward third- through sixth-graders and featuring music from Holst’s The Planets, Mason Bates’ mothership and lots of familiar surprises along the way. Students will hear instruments that make up the orchestra, learn about the influence of science on music, discover how technology is used in orchestral music and more. Complimentary teacher resource guides are available. Performances are at 10 a.m. at Samford University’s Wright Center. Get more information by calling 314-6936.