Young Dancer Program Short-term (K-2nd grades)

The Young Dancer Program is designed to build dance fundamentals such as proper posture and alignment.

Classes, short-term

Hip Hop (in person and virtual option)

January 13-Feb 25 (7 weeks)

$105

For 1st and 2nd graders who are new to Hip Hop

Wednesday, 4:00-4:45 with Hope Friedman

No experience required

Combining the basics of hip-hop with jazz and social dance moves, this class series will focus on learning short dances to popular music.

For 1st and 2nd graders who have experience in Hip Hop