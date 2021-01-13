Young Dancer Program Short-term (K-2nd grades)
to
The Dance Foundation 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
The Young Dancer Program is designed to build dance fundamentals such as proper posture and alignment.
Classes, short-term
Hip Hop (in person and virtual option)
January 13-Feb 25 (7 weeks)
$105
For 1st and 2nd graders who are new to Hip Hop
- Wednesday, 4:00-4:45 with Hope Friedman
- No experience required
- Combining the basics of hip-hop with jazz and social dance moves, this class series will focus on learning short dances to popular music.
For 1st and 2nd graders who have experience in Hip Hop
- Thursday, 4:00-5:00 with Hope Friedman
- Thursday, 5:10-6:10 with Hope Friedman
- In this session, dancers will begin learning the basics of old school hip hop styles including popping, locking, and tutting. They will continue building on social dance moves as well, learning short dances throughout the session to practice performing these movements!
Info
The Dance Foundation 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Dance, Education & Learning, Entertainment, Kids & Family