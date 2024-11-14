Young Concert Artists Series: Ziggy and Miles

Meet Ziggy and Miles, Australia’s trailblazing guitarist brothers, making waves on the international stage. Winners of the 2023 YCA (Young Concert Artists) Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, the brothers have become the first guitar duo and second guitarists to receive this prestigious award in the organization’s 63-year history. Their latest album, Sidekick, crowned one of WQXR’s “Best New Classical Albums of 2023,” dazzles with new works, their stunning take on Debussy’s Clair de Lune, and captivating pieces from Spain, Latin America, and Australia. Praised for “perfect unanimity and admirable virtuosity” by Soundboard Magazine, it’s a must-listen. With over 50 awards, including top honors from the Guitar Foundation of America and the Adelaide International Guitar Festival, Ziggy and Miles are proven virtuosos. Their debut album, Recollections, pays homage to the music that shaped them.