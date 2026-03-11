Yoga On The Herb Terrace

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Birmingham, Alabama 35223

Unwind and enjoy the sights and smells of the garden from our newly constructed Herb Terrace. In this outdoor yoga class, Betsy Smith, President of the American Herb Society, will guide participants through a gentle, all-levels yoga practice focused on posture, flexibility, and balance. Beginners are welcome; please bring your own mat and dress for the weather. Extra mats will be available.

Members: $20 | Nonmembers: $25

