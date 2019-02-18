Yoga for EVERY BODY: MoYo Fest 2019

The MoYo Festival is a daylong festival of health and wellness.This year our MoYo Fest will be held on Saturday May 18th. People come to Montevallo from across the state for offerings that include traditional yoga practices, movement classes, wellness workshops, meditation sessions, local health and wellness vendors, and two healthful and delicious meals. With beautiful scenery on The University of Montevallo's campus, all our classes and sessions will be a summer must!

Registration is already live; so follow the link to join in on the FUN!

http://www.montevallo.edu/COE-events

Participants of ANY yoga experience are welcomed and encouraged to participate; We hope to see you there!