Write On! A writing group for teens

Rm 110
Interested in writing? Join us for a new writing group just for 6th-12th graders. Each month we will explore different writing styles and develop new ideas. Register online @ http://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Rm 110
Interested in writing? Join us for a new writing group just for 6th-12th graders. Each month we will explore different writing styles and develop new ideas. Register online @ http://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/
Starnes Publishing LLC