Write On! A writing group for teens

to Google Calendar - Write On! A writing group for teens - 2020-03-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Write On! A writing group for teens - 2020-03-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Write On! A writing group for teens - 2020-03-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Write On! A writing group for teens - 2020-03-05 16:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Rm 110

Interested in writing? Join us for a new writing group just for 6th-12th graders. Each month we will explore different writing styles and develop new ideas. Register online @ http://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Write On! A writing group for teens - 2020-03-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Write On! A writing group for teens - 2020-03-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Write On! A writing group for teens - 2020-03-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Write On! A writing group for teens - 2020-03-05 16:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star