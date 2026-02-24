Woven & Wonder: A Churchwide Series on Growing Faith Together

Join Independent Presbyterian Church on Thursday, March 5, for a churchwide day with Meredith Miller, author and faith formation leader, to explore how faith is nurtured across generations and communities. This day includes a morning and an evening session, each shaped with a different audience in mind, so participants can engage in ways that fit their lives and roles.

Morning Session: For Church Leaders, Educators & Ministry Volunteers

10–11:30 a.m. | IPC Sanctuary

If you teach, lead, or care for children in the life of the church, this morning session is for you. Meredith will guide a conversation around how churches can thoughtfully and faithfully nurture children’s faith within the local church. Coffee and light breakfast bites will be available.

Evening Session: For Parents, Grandparents & Community Members | Cost: $10

Reception & Book Signing: Drop in between 5-6 p.m., IPC Parlor

Talk Begins: 6 p.m., IPC Sanctuary

If you are walking alongside children in everyday moments, this evening session is for you. Together, we will explore how children experience and build faith, along with practical, grace-filled ways adults can support that growth. Handheld snacks will be available during the reception. Childcare will be available for the evening session and is guaranteed for those who register by Sunday, March 1.