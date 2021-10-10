Join us Sunday, October 10th from 2-5pm for a celebration of soul food and community as we join together to host the 5th annual Woodlawn Sunday Dinner.

This is a family-friendly event. $75 to attend the live event, $45 to pick up meals curbside. Kids 12 and under are free.

Guests can expect full plates of soul food goodness and complimentary beverages, including craft beer, wine, and signature cocktails.

This year, guests will enjoy live music with performances by American Idol finalist Dominique Posey and headliner Eric Essix and the Eric Essix Band. We’ll also be offering trolley tours every 30 minutes for guests who are interested in seeing the progress being made in the Woodlawn community.

Health & Safety protocol: Masks will be provided upon entry. Tastings will be pre-boxed, no buffet lines. Spaced out seating. Please present your COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test (within the past 48 hours) for entry.