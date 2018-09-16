Wonder Women Talk for Girls (and Moms!)

GirlSpring presents Wonder Woman Ashley Holt, author of I am B.R.A.V.E, Soul Strong Living for Girls. Geared for teens and pre-teens (and moms), Ashley gives an overview of her most recent book which helps girls develop their own sense of self, as well as confidence and self-esteem. She is a former Mrs. Alabama, has authored several children's books, and is a mother of two girls. Ashley is dedicated to empowering women and girls and helping them become leaders.