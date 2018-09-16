GirlSpring presents Wonder Woman Ashley Holt, author of I am B.R.A.V.E, Soul Strong Living for Girls. Geared for teens and pre-teens (and moms), Ashley gives an overview of her most recent book which helps girls develop their own sense of self, as well as confidence and self-esteem. She is a former Mrs. Alabama, has authored several children's books, and is a mother of two girls. Ashley is dedicated to empowering women and girls and helping them become leaders.
Wonder Women Talk for Girls (and Moms!)
ArtPlay House 1006 19th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205 View Map
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Parents
