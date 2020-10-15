Wonder Women: 9 Inspiring Judges & the Artists who Told their Stories

Join us for a panel & Q & A, for girls 6th grade and up and parents!

In 2016, a total of 9 judges in Jefferson County were both female and African-American, for the first time ever, setting a record! Artist Laura Murphey captured the significance of this historic event in a series of portrait paintings of each of the judges, depicting their individuality, and their own unique stories. These women serve as role models to young girls as many of them have had to break multiple barriers to get where they are today. In this interactive discussion, meet the judges who inspired the portrait paintings, and learn why this event was so inspirational to the artist.

FREE, but RSVP!