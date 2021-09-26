Wonder Woman of Style: Megan LaRussa Chenoweth

Our Wonder Woman of style, Megan LaRussa will demonstrate how you can use Pinterest to define your own personal style!

Having your own sense of style can help build confidence and it’s a part of what makes you, you! In this interactive Zoom session, style coach Megan LaRussa Chenoweth will show you how your Pinterest board can help you define your style and help you select which fall trends work best for you. Bring your Pinterest board and an open mind!