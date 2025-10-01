Women & Wine Dinner

Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails 2727 18th St. South, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Indulge in an evening where women lead the way—in both food and wine.

Join us Wednesday, October 1, at Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails for a sumptuous five-course dinner curated by Executive Chef Kirstyn Bielawa, perfectly paired with exquisite wines from women winemakers.

Seats are limited—reserve your place now and savor the artistry and innovation shaping today’s culinary world.

