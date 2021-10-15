Women Business Leaders Annual Faith & Work Luncheon

Come connect with other growth-oriented Birmingham women at Women Business Leaders’ annual Faith and Work Luncheon as we learn together about the surprising power of leading with gratitude.

The past eighteen months have radically impacted our daily interactions with one another – either for better or worse. Do you remember the last time you felt “seen” or appreciated at work? Are you longing for better relationships with the people around you? Are you striving to invest in the lives of your coworkers, your employees, and friends?

Join us Friday, October 15 at The Club as we hear from Cindi Filer, a Human Resources Consultant and owner of a 26-year-old staffing and recruiting firm, Innovative Outsourcing. Her experience serving hundreds of small businesses as well as leading small groups and young professionals at her church will help us see how this “old practice” of expressing gratitude can transform our futures. Hot Take: Gratitude is not a feeling – it’s a skill you can develop that will drastically change the relationships in both your personal life and your business life!

WBL will also be honoring a select group of distinguished businesswomen for their stellar leadership and service this year. We have much to learn and celebrate!

We are thrilled to be able to host this in-person event. You don’t want to miss it! Please register today.