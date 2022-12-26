Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners

to

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights 3187 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham, Alabama 35243

For students 6-9 years old who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp during winter break that’ll allow each student to learn how to sing and play instruments like the guitar, piano, drums, violin and ukulele.

Info

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights 3187 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham, Alabama 35243
Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-26 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-26 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-26 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-26 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-27 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-27 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-27 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-28 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-28 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-28 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-29 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-29 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-29 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-29 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-30 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-30 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-30 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners - 2022-12-30 13:00:00 ical