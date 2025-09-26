Wine Love 5-Course Pairing Dinner

Surround yourself with cozy elegance, autumn flavors, and thoughtfully paired wines this September at Frothy Monkey’s next installment of our popular Wine Dinner series.

We’re hosting two nights of fall-inspired dining:

📍 Thursday, September 25th - Frothy Monkey Downtown Birmingham, AL

📍 Friday, September 26th - Frothy Monkey Homewood, AL

⏰ 6:30 PM

🎟️ $100 per person (includes 5 courses, wine pairings, tax, and gratuity)

This five-course dinner, curated by Executive Chef Chase Ingalls, is a celebration of early autumn's richness—earthy and vibrant. Chef Ingalls, our special guest Jordan Truelove, and Frothy’s friends at United Johnson Brothers will guide guests through each course and their distinguished wine pairings.

Whether you're a longtime wine enthusiast or simply looking for a special evening to savor, this event offers the perfect pairing of food, wine, and community.