Wicked Good Sing-Along
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(13+) Theaters didn't let you sing in their showing of Wicked? Don't worry, we don't mind! Let loose your witchy vocals at this sing-along showing of the Wicked movie. Leave with some wicked-cute swag at the end of the film. Show up in your most bewitching pink or green outfit! This is a free event. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
