OLLI at UA presents "Why Public Art?" by Sandy Wolfe.

Public art contributes enormous value to the cultural vitality of a community. It can represent a community’s identity, it fosters community pride and a sense of belonging, and it enhances the quality of life for its residents and visitors. It provides an intersection among past, present and future, between disciplines and between ideas.

Join us for an overview of the Tuscaloosa public art growth. We will discuss the process of selecting locations and the creation of public art and take a virtual tour of the artwork throughout Tuscaloosa.

All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session.

Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also has provides basic training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-384-6482 for more information.