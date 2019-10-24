The Birmingham Chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors invites the public to attend a lively presentation led by Edwin Reed, deputy director of administration of the Alabama Securities Commission, titled "What Informed Investors Need to Know," will cover how to avoid investment-related scams; how to identify some common financial frauds; and the status of industry fiduciary issues.

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Fee: In Advance (by 10/17) $10/person; At the Door $12/person; First-time attendees Free

Location: Homewood Library Room 101 on the Lower Level, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

For More Details and Registration Form:www.aaii.com/localchapters