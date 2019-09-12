OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Western Film Series: A History of the Wild West;" Thursdays, September 12, 19, and 26th at 1-4 PM.

Sept 12: “Stagecoach” (1939). Passengers on the Overland stagecoach contend with an escaped outlaw and the threat of an Apache attack as they travel across the Wild West.

Sept 19: “The Shootist” (1976). A dying gunfighter spends his last days looking for a way to die.

Sept 26: “The Ox-Bow Incident” (1942). Townspeople, joined by two drifters, form a posse to catch the men who murdered a farmer and stole his cattle.

After each film, theater critics Ward Haarbauer, Martha Haarbauer, Jesse Bates, and Leslie West will discuss its acting, lighting, foreshadowing, theme, and characteristics.