West Oxmoor Presents— Masters of Memory Part 2

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us at Regency Village for part 2 of an exciting 3-part series called Masters of Memory. Kali Gilbert of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service will encourage participants to recognize how they can impact and evaluate their memory function, increase confidence, and take steps to improve memory functioning. This Outreach program will be offered at 385 West Oxmoor Road – everyone welcome.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
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