West Oxmoor Presents Finding Balance: Reducing Falls and Finding Calm
Regency Retirement Village 285 West Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama
This interactive session will teach you ways to find balance in your home, in your body, and in your mind. You will leave this discussion with ways to improve your balance physically and mentally, along with tools to help you along the way. Join us as Connie Williams, of Amada, brings us thoughtful ways to make our homes a safer place to live during this Outreach program which will be offered at 385 West Oxmoor Road – everyone welcome.
