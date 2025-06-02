West Oxmoor Presents Exploring the Past Through Music
Regency Retirement Village 285 West Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama
Music is such a great way to connect people and bring back long-lost memories! In this interactive activity we will provide you with the chance to spark conversation and reminisce on your previous experiences. Join us we welcome Connie Williams, of Amada, at Regency Village for this fun discussion of memory through music. This Outreach program being offered at 385 West Oxmoor Road – everyone welcome.
