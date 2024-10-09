West Homewood Read, Watch & Review – Witches, Ghosts & Scary Things
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
A different take on “Book Club” – Each month we talk about topics rather than all reading one book. Pick any book, audiobook, or movie that you’d like, within the topic, and come share about it. If you have a hard time choosing, check our online display with suggestions for each month’s topic. Topics; October – Witches, Ghosts & Scary Things; November – Jane Austen & the Regency Period
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events