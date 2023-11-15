West Homewood Read, Watch & Review

Homewood Senior Center 816 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

A different take on “Book Club” – Each month we talk about topics rather than all reading one book. Pick any book, audiobook, or movie that you’d like, within the topic, and come share about it. If you have a hard time choosing, check our online display with suggestions for each month’s topic. Topics: November, Books & Libraries; December, Winter.

Homewood Senior Center 816 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
205-332-6621
