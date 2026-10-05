West Homewood Presents Niki Sepsas - The Storms of November: A Maritime
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
The tranquil beauty of the Great Lakes, the largest body of fresh water on the planet, is transformed in Autumn when powerful storms begin pummeling the area. This program chronicles the maritime history of the lakes that have claimed more than 6,000 vessels and over 30,000 lives.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, History