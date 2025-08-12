West Homewood Presents Niki Sepsas - Realm of the Cloud People: Machu Picchu & the Lost City of the Inca

Homewood Senior Center 816 oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This visual journey to Machu Picchu, the Lost City of the Inca, follows in the footsteps of Professor Hiram Bingham who stumbled onto this archaeological treasure in the Andes in

1911. The presentation recounts the history of Machu Picchu and its recent designation as one of the “New 7 Wonders of the World.”

