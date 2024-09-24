West Homewood Presents Niki Sepsas - Rapa Nui: Easter Island & the “Mystery of the Moai”
Homewood Senior Center 816 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Almost 1,000 monumental stone heads referred to locally as ‘moai’ stand silent sentinel over a tiny island in a remote corner of the Pacific Ocean that is “as far from anything as anything.” This presentation chronicles the remarkable history of its few inhabitants and how their tiny island home has now been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
