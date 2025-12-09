West Homewood Presents Niki Sepsas - New Zealand: Exploring the “Land of the Long White Cloud”
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
In an area only about the size of California, a traveler on a ramble across New Zealand can encounter everything from glaciers, geysers, and volcanoes to rainforest, whales, and penguins. And some of the world’s friendliest and most welcoming people!
Education & Learning, events, History, Talks & Readings