West Homewood Presents Niki Sepsas - Costa Rica: Treasures of the “Rich Coast”
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Sparsely inhabited by native people, Costa Rica developed from a forgotten corner among Spain’s New World possessions to its present position as one of the hemisphere’s most stable governments, a global leader in ecotourism, and one of the few sovereign nations in the world without a standing army.
Info
