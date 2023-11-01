West Homewood Presents The Gardens of Emily Dickinson

Join us at the Homewood Senior Center and get inspired by a poet’s garden. Birmingham Botanical Gardens Archivist Jason Kirby will be presenting a program about the gardens of Emily Dickinson. Dickinson (1830-1886) was better known as a gardener than a poet during her lifetime. This program will walk attendees through the growing seasons of Amherst, Massachusetts, highlighting flowers—like the beautiful snapdragon—that inspired Emily to write her collection of almost 2000 poems.