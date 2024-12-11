West Homewood Holiday StoryTelling

Homewood Senior Center 816 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as Connie Williams, Amada Senior Care representative, discusses the way relationships thrive on appropriate remembering. By drawing on the potential of memory to work for us, we can nourish ourselves and our relationships. Collective memories define a relationship, reminding us how much we mean to each other. Make this Holiday season more MEMORABLE by learning how to do everything you can to make connections easier and more rewarding through story telling.

2053326600
