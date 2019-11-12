West Homewood Farmer's Market "Winter Market"

Come visit the West Homewood Farmer's Market with a chill in the air. The market is normally open only during the months of June, July and the first Tuesday of August. It's likely our farms won't be in attendance, as they don't have produce in the winter, but we've decided to hold a one time event we're calling a "Winter Market" on November 12 from 5pm to 8pm. Your favorite food trucks, baked goods and arts and crafts vendors will be in attendance. Save the date and come do your shopping for Christmas!