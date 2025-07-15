This summer, the West Homewood Farmer's Market is open every Tuesday in June and July, plus the first Tuesday in August. The market is held from 5-8 p.m.

The August market will be co-hosted with Homewood Police and Fire to celebrate National Night Out.

The market features some of Alabama’s favorite food trucks and the best of local farms along with a variety of local artists, musicians and food vendors. According to their website, some of the over 60 vendors include Cantina on Wheels, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Farm 47, Karli’s Sourdough and more. westhomewood.com/about