The West Homewood Farmer's Market is ramping up for an incredible 11th season this summer and we've made huge strides in adding new growers and producers to our line-up (check out our interactive map).

The market will feature 30+ vendors socially distanced 10' apart and will abide by local and state guidelines regarding mask ordinances.

This season you'll find all kinds of beautiful and tasty fruits and veggies, meats (beef, chicken, pork, duck, lamb, etc.) eggs, cheese, micro-greens, cauliflower, peppers, bread, baked goods, and so much more. We are aiming for 70% food vendors! In addition, the market is surrounded by great restaurants (GM Pizzeria, Ash, Little London Kitchen, Seeds, and the new Buka, Neighbors Ice Cream shop live entertainment and places to sit and have dinner!

Please help us welcome William Ashley who is the new market manager. William can be reached at 833-WESTHWD Ext. 2 or by email at marketmanager@westhomewood.com.

Mark your Calendars!

The market is open every Tuesday from 5 pm to 8 pm

in June, July and the first Tuesday in August.

The market is located at 160 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209