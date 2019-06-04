Welcome to a community gathering of people who want to build relationships around things that are good. If you're ready for a slice of pie and Americana, the West Homewood Farmer's Market (WHFM) is just the place to be during the warm summer evenings in West Homewood, Alabama. Come find out why the West Homewood Farmer's Market was overwhelmingly voted as 2015's "Best Farmer's Market" in Central Alabama by more than 40% of the voters on AL.com.

You'll find some of Alabama's favorite food trucks parked at the market along with the best local farms and all kinds of arts & crafts vendors. If it's great music and great food you're looking for... look no further!

We're dedicated to feeding both the tummy and the soul.