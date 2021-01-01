We Are The Dream Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
To celebrate the life and teachings of Dr. King, the Homewood Public Library is asking our local 6th-12th graders to write a poem/story or create a piece of art inspired by his work. Two entries per teen. Writings and photographs of the artwork can be submitted digitally via the library’s website. Selected stories/artwork will be announced at the end of January. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events