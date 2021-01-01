We Are The Dream Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To celebrate the life and teachings of Dr. King, the Homewood Public Library is asking our local 6th-12th graders to write a poem/story or create a piece of art inspired by his work. Two entries per teen. Writings and photographs of the artwork can be submitted digitally via the library’s website. Selected stories/artwork will be announced at the end of January. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.