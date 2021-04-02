The Way of the Cross, a long-standing Homewood tradition, will take place on Good Friday, April 2, at 2 p.m.

The Way of the Cross is a communal procession that commences at Homewood Central Park and makes stops before arriving at Edgewood Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m.

One person in the procession will carry the cross while the rest of the people follow before stopping to read scripture and pray. The person carrying the cross will change after every stop. Bagpipers and choruses will also be participating in the walk.