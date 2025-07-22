Walls That Speak: The Power of Murals in Creative Placemaking

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Ever wondered how murals come to life? Join artist and urbanist Meghan McCollum, founder of Blank Space Bham, LLC, and creator of some of Birmingham's largest murals, for an inside look at the creative process behind murals and community art. Discover the story of how Blank Space was born, why murals matter, and how they transform blank walls into vibrant expressions of community identity. From concept to completion, you’ll learn what it takes to design and paint murals that spark dialogue and bring people together. Stick around for a Q&A to dive deeper into the art of creative placemaking.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Walls That Speak: The Power of Murals in Creative Placemaking - 2025-07-22 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Walls That Speak: The Power of Murals in Creative Placemaking - 2025-07-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Walls That Speak: The Power of Murals in Creative Placemaking - 2025-07-22 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Walls That Speak: The Power of Murals in Creative Placemaking - 2025-07-22 11:00:00 ical