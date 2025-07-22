Walls That Speak: The Power of Murals in Creative Placemaking

Ever wondered how murals come to life? Join artist and urbanist Meghan McCollum, founder of Blank Space Bham, LLC, and creator of some of Birmingham's largest murals, for an inside look at the creative process behind murals and community art. Discover the story of how Blank Space was born, why murals matter, and how they transform blank walls into vibrant expressions of community identity. From concept to completion, you’ll learn what it takes to design and paint murals that spark dialogue and bring people together. Stick around for a Q&A to dive deeper into the art of creative placemaking.