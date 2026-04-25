Walking Clinic
to
TrainSmarter 1105 Dunston Ave, Homewood, Alabama 35213
The “right” way to walk is not heel-toe! Learn how to walk correctly in this interactive clinic designed to improve movement and reduce pain.
What you’ll learn:
How to alleviate knee, back, and hip pain
Improve your posture
Prevent shin splints
Strengthen crucial core muscles
Relax tight and overused muscles
You’ll learn the “whys” and practice the “hows” in a hands-on environment.
Additional Details:
Free to attend, but space is limited
Call or text 205.255.1561 for more information or to reserve your spot
Info
TrainSmarter 1105 Dunston Ave, Homewood, Alabama 35213
Education & Learning, events, Fitness, Health & Wellness