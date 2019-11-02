Join the Walk to End Epilepsy and walk for the 54,000 families affected by epilepsy in Alabama. Funds raised from the Walk will support our mission in our state.
Participating in the Walk is a powerful way to be part of the fight to END EPILEPSY, support programs now and inspire others to join you. Because you walk, give and ask others to give, we are able to continue to offer vital programs and services and build our community through awareness and advocacy.
Date & Time: Saturday, November 2, 2019
Registration: 10:00 a.m
Opening Ceremony & Walk: 11:00 a.m.
Ends: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Railroad Park
What to bring:
- Any remaining cash or check donations to drop-off at the Registration Table. We will provide envelopes to secure them.
- Dress for the weather by checking the forecast before you arrive. The Walk is happening RAIN or SHINE!
- Team spirit signs with inspirational messages and reasons why you want to END EPILEPSY.