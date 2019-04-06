Walk MS: Birmingham

Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Come and join us at our Walk MS: Birmingham event on April 6th, 2019. Registration begins at 7:00a.m. and the walk begins at 8:00a.m. Bring family and friends as we strive for the cure to this disease! Walk MS brings together a community of passionate people for one powerful cause: to end MS forever. And with every step we take and every dollar we raise... we're that much closer. Together, we are stronger than MS. For more walk details, visit our website: https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?fr_id=30379&pg=entry

Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Charity & Fundraisers
855-372-1331
please enable javascript to view
