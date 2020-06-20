Virtual I'm With Mike 5K

Like so many other events during this time of precautionary physical distancing, we are taking our run virtual! For the first time ever, you can be part of the annual I'm With Mike 5K no matter where you live!

This Father’s Day weekend, June 20 & 21, lace up your sneakers and join us to honor the men in our lives and raise money for the Mike Slive Foundation for Prostate Cancer Research!

Registration is only $30 ($25 for Prostate Cancer Survivors) and your I’m With Mike 5K shirt will be shipped directly to you so you can proudly wear it during your walk or run anytime over Father's Day weekend.

Each registered participant will be mailed a race shirt. Register by May 26th to guarantee your shirt and size selection.

Don’t forget to take a picture! Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @MikeSliveFdn. Post your photo, tag us, and use #ImWithMike on social to show your support!

Your support goes directly to our mission of saving lives by funding cutting-edge research and raising awareness of prostate cancer.