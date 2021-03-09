Virtual Crafting Circle March 2021

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us on Zoom the second Tuesday of each month from 10-11:30 a.m. to knit, embroider, crochet, smock, tat, cross stitch, handsew, etc.  We'll talk about new craft books we've discovered, show off our current or finished objects, and chat about our needlecrafts. Register online. Zoom invitation will be sent out the Monday before each event.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Crafts, Entertainment, events
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Crafting Circle March 2021 - 2021-03-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Crafting Circle March 2021 - 2021-03-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Crafting Circle March 2021 - 2021-03-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Crafting Circle March 2021 - 2021-03-09 10:00:00 ical