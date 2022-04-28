Virtual Cookies & Comics - Amulet

(3-7 Grade) Let’s talk with our friends from the Homewood Public Library in Homewood, IL! This month’s Cookies & Comics we are reading the Amulet series by Kazu Kibuishi. We will be joined by the author via Zoom! We will provide a cookie that you can pick up from Cookie Fix on the day of the program. Register by the WEDNESDAY before the program to be guaranteed cookies. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.