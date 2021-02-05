Join us for the 36th annual and first ever Virtual ArtBLINK Gala, benefitting the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, to honor those who have been impacted by cancer, to celebrate the innovative work of our physicians and scientists and to learn more about our mission.

Through this year’s VIRTUAL event, you have the unique opportunity to see 20 of our incredibly talented local artists create stunning masterpieces in their own studios.

Virtual ArtBLINK will premiere on the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center’s YouTube channel – youtube.com/onealcancercenter –on Friday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The ArtBLINK art auction will open at 7:30 p.m. on February 5 and close on Sunday, February 7, at 7:00 p.m. To bid on art, you must first register for the auction. You can register by phone by texting ARTBLINK to 72727, or you can register online by visiting qtego.net/qlink/occc.