Virtual ACT English/Reading Boot Camp

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

June 10: Virtual ACT English/Reading Boot Camp. 6-7:30 p.m. A 1.5-hour virtual boot camp session that will help participants tackle the English and reading portion of the ACT test with confidence. $15 per teen (including fees). Register online. Contact Judith Wright with questions at  judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

