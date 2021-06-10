Virtual ACT English/Reading Boot Camp
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
June 10: Virtual ACT English/Reading Boot Camp. 6-7:30 p.m. A 1.5-hour virtual boot camp session that will help participants tackle the English and reading portion of the ACT test with confidence. $15 per teen (including fees). Register online. Contact Judith Wright with questions at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
