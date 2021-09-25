Vino’s Pooches on the Patio

You’re invited - and so is your dog! Vino, Birmingham’s premier Mediterranean restaurant, is hosting its annual Pooches on the Patio event to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 9 p.m. and will benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS). From 12 to 2 p.m, Vino will be offering its new brunch menu, which features classic Vino dishes as well as staple brunch favorites. Vino’s regular menu will be available from 2 to 9 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring their dogs and join the celebration, and the GBHS will also be onsite with adoptable dogs. Sip on one of the event-exclusive Tito’s Handmade Vodka craft cocktails while your dog slurps up our delectable water. Tito’s Handmade Vodka will also be at the event with Vodka for Dog People merchandise.

The two signature Tito’s Handmade Vodka drinks for the event are the Pooch Potion martini, a strawberry martini and the Meow Mule, a Moscow mule. Guests can enter a drawing to win prizes such as a $100 Vino gift card. In the case of rain, Vino’s patio features two covered areas for guests. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 205-870-8404 or by visiting www.vinobirmingham.com/reservations/.