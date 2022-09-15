Vino’s Pooches on the Patio

You’re invited - and so is your pooch! Vino, Birmingham’s premier Mediterranean restaurant, is hosting its annual Pooches on the Patio event to celebrate its 11th anniversary. Sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the event will be held Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS). Vino will be featuring classic Vino dishes along with its regular menu.

Guests are invited to bring their dogs and join the celebration, and the GBHS will also be onsite with adoptable dogs. Sip on event-exclusive $8 Tito’s Handmade Vodka craft cocktails - The Pawtio Party or The Greyhound - while your dog slurps up our delectable water. Tito’s will also be at the event giving out Vodka for Dog People merchandise to attendees.

Guests can enter to win prizes such as a $100 Vino gift card. Additionally, guests will receive a complimentary goody bag with Vino’s famous apple fritters and brownies to take home. Pups will also receive a complimentary treat bag. In the case of rain, Vino’s patio features two covered areas for guests. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 205-870-8404 or by visiting www.vinobirmingham.com/reservations/.