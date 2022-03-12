Village to Village Run

Mountain Brook's premier race is BACK!! The Publix GreenWise Market Village 2 Village 10K and 7.5K start and finish at the Grand Bohemian Hotel at 7:30 AM. This amazing course winds through the beautiful Mountain Brook streets, around the prestigious Birmingham Country Club, and finishes DOWNHILL past Birmingham Botanical Gardens, into Lane Park. Head on over to www.Village2Village10k.com to register!