Video Game Coding for Teens

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Dive into the world of video games in this 3-WEEK coding series. Each session will meet on Tuesdays, November 5, 12, and 19. Teens must attend all 3 sessions. Open to 6th-12th graders. Laptops provided. Rm 102

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning
2053326622
